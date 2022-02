HOUSTON – It’s not too often that a day like 2/22/22 comes along. Two Houston babies were born at 2:22 a.m. on this day.

Baby Annalise was born at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball after her mother, Joseline, was in labor for two days.

Baby Presley was born at the Women’s Hospital of Texas in Houston, part of HCA Houston Healthcare. Her mother, Haley, was also in labor for two days.

Here are some pictures of each baby!

Baby Annalise

Baby Annalise! (HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball)

Baby Annalise! And her loving parents! (HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball)

Baby Presley

Baby Presley! (Women's Hospital of Texas in Houston)