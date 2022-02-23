Registered sex offender gets 20-year sentence after beating ex-girlfriend with brick, stuffing her in trunk of vehicle

HOUSTON – A registered sex offender who brutally beat his girlfriend, then stuffed her inside of the trunk of a vehicle, has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, according to the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Frederick Lee Averette pled guilty to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in a family violence relationship, and assault of a public servant.

According to investigators, on Feb. 9, 2020, Averette went to the victim’s residence in the early morning hours and waited for her. Once his ex arrived home, Averette attacked her with a brick, striking her multiple times and knocking her to the ground. He kept hitting the woman as she lay on the ground and then began to drag her to the trunk of her vehicle.

A citizen saw Averette loading the woman into the trunk area and contacted the La Marque Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene quickly and found Averette hiding in the front floorboard of the vehicle. They then found the woman in the trunk area. She had sustained multiple fractures and lost several teeth.

Averette resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers. He was then arrested and charged.

The DA’s Office credits the quick response of La Marque Police Department, arriving before Averette could take the victim from the scene, as possibly saving the woman’s life.

“This sentence sends a strong message that family and dating violence will not be tolerated in Galveston County and for the next twenty years, Galveston will be a safer place because Frederick Averette is off the streets,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar said.

Prior to this assault, Averette had been previously sentenced to prison for the offenses of assault family violence strangulation and sexual assault of a child. At the time of these offenses, Averette was a transient registered sex offender.