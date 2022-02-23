77-year-old man struck by deputy patrol car while walking on Clay Road in Katy, HCSO says

KATY, Texas – A 77-year-old old man is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a Harris County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle Tuesday, authorities said.

It happened near 21411 Clay Rd. in Katy around 11 p.m.

Authorities said a deputy with District 4 was en route to a scene where a suspicious vehicle was reported when he hit the pedestrian.

The deputy was reportedly traveling at the speed limit when he saw the man, who had on all black, walking in the moving lane of traffic. The deputy swerved to his right and the pedestrian moved to the right at the same time, according to HCSO.

The man was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, deputies said. He sustained a wound to the back of his head but is expected to survive.

Investigators said the area where the crash occurred is poorly lit.