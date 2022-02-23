4-year-old child killed, neighbor injured in brutal dog attack in Baytown, police say

HOUSTON – A 4-year-old was killed in a brutal dog attack in Baytown Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Baytown Police officers responded to reports of a dog fight in the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins around 7:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the 4-year-old had been attacked by the dogs. The child was transported to the hospital for treatment, but died.

Police said a neighbor, who was trying to help the child, was also injured in the attack.

The dogs were seized by animal control as Baytown police investigate the incident.

“Today, Baytown police officers worked a call that every officer dreads, the death of a child. We are heartbroken for the loss of this child. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the community who has been impacted by this tragedy,” said Baytown Police Chief John Stringer.

Investigators did not immediately disclose who owned the dogs or their breed.