Caught on camera: Suspects wanted for robbing man at gunpoint in northeast Houston

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help identifying two suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery outside a northeast Houston convenience store.

Around midnight on Feb. 10, a man was standing outside of the store located at the 8400 block of Tidwell when two men ran up to him, pointing guns.

Surveillance video shows the suspects grabbing the victim’s personal property before fleeing the scene.

No specific details were given on the description of the suspects, with the exception of the clothing they were wearing at the time of the crime.

The first suspect was wearing a blue pullover and black pants. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.