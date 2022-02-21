Mother dies in crash after trying to check on children following hit-and-run in northeast Houston, police say (Feb. 20, 2022)

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating a crash they said killed a woman while her children were in the back seat in northeast Houston Sunday.

It happened southbound Highway 59 and north of Kingwood Drive around 7 p.m.

Officers said there was a minor hit-and-run crash on the freeway. A woman driving a red sedan stopped in a lane to check on her children in the back seat when a truck attempted to avoid the sedan and struck her, police said.

A red truck then rear-ended the woman’s vehicle, causing her to be thrown a good distance after the impact, according to investigators. Police said the woman died from her injuries.

Police said the vehicle that struck the woman’s sedan remained at the scene and the driver is cooperating with authorities.