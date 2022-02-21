77º

Local News

Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside of Montrose home, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Houston Police Department, HPD
Police siren (Generic photo)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death inside of a home in Montrose Monday afternoon.

Central officers and homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department responded to the 4000 block of McDuffie around 4:15 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, relatives had not heard from the couple in several days and went to check on them, finding them both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An investigation is underway, and authorities said there’s no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email