Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside of Montrose home, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death inside of a home in Montrose Monday afternoon.

Central officers and homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department responded to the 4000 block of McDuffie around 4:15 p.m.

Central officers and Homicide investigators are at 4000 McDuffie. Adult male and female are deceased at the location. Investigation underway, no known threat to the public. 202 pic.twitter.com/REAxfmUOGm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2022

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, relatives had not heard from the couple in several days and went to check on them, finding them both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An investigation is underway, and authorities said there’s no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.