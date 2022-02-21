5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Feb. 21

Nearly 85 firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Envy Wine Room in Old Town Spring, officials say (Feb. 20, 2022)

1. Father suffocates teen son before using ‘edged weapon’ to take his own life at west Houston home, HPD says

Police are investigating after they said a west Houston father and son died in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.

It happened at the Pines condominiums located in the 12600 block of Memorial Drive.

Houston police said it appears the father, who was in his 50s, suffocated his teenage son, then used some sort of edged weapon to take his own life.

Friends and residents at the complex said the victim’s mother arrived home around 1:30 p.m. to find the bodies.

The identities of the father and son have not yet been released but friends said the son was 19 years old, disabled and used a wheelchair to get around.

2. Mother dies in crash after trying to check on children following hit-and-run in northeast Houston, police say

Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating a crash they said killed a woman while her children were in the back seat in northeast Houston Sunday.

It happened southbound Highway 59 and north of Kingwood Drive around 7 p.m.

Officers said there was a minor hit-and-run crash on the freeway. A woman driving a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes to get out and check on her children in the back seat when a truck that attempted to avoid the sedan struck the vehicle, police said.

According to investigators, a third incident happened and a red truck rear-ended the woman’s vehicle, causing her to be thrown a good distance after the impact. Police said the woman died from her injuries.

3. Skydiving instructor dies from injuries after parachute malfunctions during tandem jump in Waller County

A skydiving instructor has died due to injuries after a parachute failed to open during a tandem jump with a student in Waller County, representatives from Skydive Houston confirmed on Sunday.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a residential area in the 1600 block of Kitty Hawk Dr.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood said he saw the victims struggling with their parachutes.

“He let off his primary and then the secondary shoot like opened halfway up so he didn’t fall like a straight fall, he was like 50 percent shoot, like a corkscrew,” said witness Alex Arias.

Arias said he rushed over to help after the crash and found the male instructor unconscious, but said the woman was awake and asking for help.

4. Nearly 85 firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Envy Wine Room in Old Town Spring, officials say

Several firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a popular bar and historic tourist attraction in Old Town Spring Sunday, officials said.

Officials were called to the Envy Wine Room located at 126 Midway around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a commercial fire.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a business on the corner. The call was then upgraded to a two-alarm assignment and nearly 85 firefighters from the Spring, Ponderosa, Aldine, South Montgomery, and The Woodlands fire departments worked for about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control, officials said.

According to investigators, the fire started in the attic near the kitchen area and was accidental. Firefighters said that everything in Old Town Spring tends to be ignitable due to the older buildings and wood.

5. Hearing to be held Monday in Deshaun Watson civil case

A hearing has been scheduled for Monday as attorneys representing Deshaun Watson are requesting a delay in the civil trial against the embattled Houston Texans quarterback.

The Office of Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, told KPRC 2 the hearing will be held at 2 p.m.

Twenty-two women have come out against Watson, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions. The women are being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

Hardin filed a motion last week requesting the deposition be postponed because 10 out of the 22 accusers keep delaying their depositions; the procedure of being questioned under oath.

