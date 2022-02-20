Police search for vehicle stolen with 7-month-old girl inside in San Antonio

Police are searching for a 7-month-old girl after the vehicle she was in was stolen Saturday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., the vehicle was stolen from the 1000 block of SE Military Drive. Police said the baby was sitting inside her car seat, rear-facing, in the backseat of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2005 Gold Chevy Malibu Maxx, with paper plates and has a black stripe that says “Chevy” on the lower portion of the vehicle doors, police said. One headlight may be brighter than the other.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.