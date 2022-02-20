2 suspects in custody after police chase from Galveston County to N. Houston

Police took 2 suspects in custody on suspicion of catalytic converter thefts in north Houston.

HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters are in custody after leading police on a chase that started in Galveston County and ended in a crash in north Houston early Sunday.

Police in Texas City said they received a suspicious vehicle call around 1 a.m. after getting reports that catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles at an apartment complex.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the suspects drove off, leading them on a chase towards Houston.

Houston Police officers were called to assist Texas City on the ground, while Texas DPS assisted via helicopter.

During the pursuit, police said another vehicle was hit; however, no one was hurt.

Police said the pursuit ended with the suspects crashing at the intersection of West Gulf Bank Road and Garden City Drive in north Houston.

Two people were taken into custody by Texas City police, who continue to lead the investigation.