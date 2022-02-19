Drug lab used to manufacture pills laced with Fentanyl discovered in N. Harris County neighborhood, authorities say

Here's what we know

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a drug lab in north Harris County.

The lab was found at a home in the 3000 block of Thorne Creek Lane.

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said detectives discovered boxes of bags filled with pills laced with Fentanyl.

Residents said investigators closed off their street for hours.

“There was one big truck of a hazmat and there were several personal vehicles with no letters on them and probably 10 police cars,” said resident Benito Soto.

Investigators responded to the home at about 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Herman said the initial call was for a suspicious vehicle in the driveway but when detectives arrived, they found a trail of blood leading to the front door and decided to go inside.

Herman told KPRC 2 that’s when they found the pills and the equipment to manufacture them.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the home or who was staying there at the time, but residents believe the home was being rented out.

Herman said no arrests have been made just yet and the case remains under investigation.