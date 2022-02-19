53º

Body of possible drowning victim recovered from bayou near downtown, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Houston police recovered the body of a possible drowning victim from a bayou near downtown Friday afternoon.

The body was recovered from the bayou located on S. Jenson and Kennedy around 4:04 p.m.

Police said there is no info on the sex or age of the person who was found.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

