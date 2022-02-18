Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of man, woman at apartment complex in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting that happened at an apartment complex in north Houston on Jan. 17, HPD said.

Dondre Williams, 20, has been charged with capital murder. He is accused in the shooting deaths of 26-year-old Naryssa Wright and 21-year-old Malakai Williams.

On Jan. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex located on 301 West Little York Road around 4:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Wright and Malakai both with gunshot wounds to the head. Wright was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, and Malakai was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a resident at the apartment complex reported hearing gunshots and saw an unknown suspect shoot Wright and Malakai. The suspect also shot at the resident and then fled the location in an unknown direction, police said.

After a brief investigation, Dondre was identified as the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dondre or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.