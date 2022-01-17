Man killed, woman dies at hospital after shooting at north Houston apartment while baby was inside, police say

A man is dead and a woman was injured after a shooting at an apartment in north Houston Monday morning, police said.

HOUSTON – A man is dead and a woman who was critically injured has died after a shooting at an apartment in north Houston Monday morning, police said.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 301 W. Little York.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, they received a call around 4:50 a.m. about some sort of disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man had been fatally shot and a woman was injured in the shooting. The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where police said she later died.

Police said a baby was inside the apartment during the time of the shooting. A man was also inside the unit but fled the scene, police said.

Officers are investigating to determine what led up to the incident.