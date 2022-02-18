Former star football player of Cinco Ranch HS, Rice University sentenced in overdose death of another Rice U. star athlete

HOUSTON – A former football star of both Cinco Ranch High School and Rice University has been sentenced to serve time in federal prison for distributing a synthetic opioid that killed another football star at Rice University in March of 2018, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced.

Stuart Mouchantaf, 27, of Katy, pleaded guilty on Feb. 20, 2020 for giving carfentanil to the 21-year-old defensive lineman, Blain Padgett, which resulted in an accidental overdose, according to a release.

Read: Ex-Rice football player accused of providing pills that led to another player’s death

On the morning of March 2, 2018, Padgett’s body was found by his by teammates at his apartment, located in the 1900 block of Norfolk, after he missed practice, officials said.

Ad

The autopsy showed that the player died from toxic effects of carfentanil.

Previous story: Autopsy reveals Rice football player died from accidental drug overdose

Investigators said that Padgett bought pills from Mouchantaf, who is known as “Mooch,” which he thought contained hydrocodone. However, the pills were counterfeit, and actually contained carfentanil.

Prosecutors said a lethal dose of carfentanil is so small that it can’t be seen by the human eye.

Mouchantaf will serve 144 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.