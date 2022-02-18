4 dead in fiery crash after vehicle strikes Uber driver near airport in northeast Houston, HPD says (Feb. 18, 2022)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fiery crash they said left four people dead in northeast Houston Friday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the 6600 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department said they responded to reports of a crash and located four people inside a sedan, which was on fire.

According to police, one of those people were partially ejected from the vehicle. They were all pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Investigators said an Uber driver was headed to the airport in the right lane when a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed side swept the Uber. The vehicle then left the roadway after striking the Uber, and burst into flames, according to HPD.

All westbound traffic on Will Clayton is being diverted coming in from 59. Drivers are urged to use Lee Road from the beltway or FM 1960, or come in from 45 or John F. Kennedy (off the beltway) until the crash is cleared.