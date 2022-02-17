Small plane crashes near Hooks Airport in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A small plane has crashed near the David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in northwest Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
In a post on social media, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a small single prop aircraft ran off the runway shortly after 2 p.m. in the 20300 block of Stuebner Airline Road.
The aircraft suffered heavy damage, according to Gonzalez. He also added that deputies on-site quickly rushed to help.
The pilot, who appeared to be the only one on board, was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition
No additional injuries were reported.
At just after 2pm this afternoon, #KleinFire was dispatched to Hooks Airport for an aircraft #emergency. There was a...Posted by Klein Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, February 17, 2022