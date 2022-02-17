77º

Small plane crashes near Hooks Airport in NW Harris County, HCSO says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Small plane crash near Hooks Airport (Courtesy -- Klein Fire Chief Steven McHenry/Facebook)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A small plane has crashed near the David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in northwest Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

In a post on social media, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a small single prop aircraft ran off the runway shortly after 2 p.m. in the 20300 block of Stuebner Airline Road.

The aircraft suffered heavy damage, according to Gonzalez. He also added that deputies on-site quickly rushed to help.

The pilot, who appeared to be the only one on board, was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition

No additional injuries were reported.

