🔒PHOTOS: Sisterhood of the traveling cat bonnet: This accessory is angering felines across Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Genevieve Beverick, of Sugar Land, wanted to get rid of an item and it’s taken on a life of its own in its travels across Sugar Land: the cat bonnet.

It’s described this way online: “The Cat Bonnet is just what the name promises. It’s a bonnet for your cat! Not every kitty is some kind of a vain showoff. Some cats long for the plain and simple life. Also perfect for playing ‘Little Kitty on the Prairie’ or ‘Dr. Whiskers, Medicine Cat’ on those lonely Friday nights. This 100% cotton bonnet with satin lining fits most cats and frees them from a lifestyle of conceited preening. If your cat is prideful and disobedient, she won’t like it. She’ll say something like, “I swear by my pretty floral bonnet: I will end you.”

Beverick’s cat, Albus, wouldn’t tolerate the headgear, so Beverick placed the item on her local Buy Nothing group, “Buy Nothing Sugar Land - Sugar Creek/Lakes, First Colony to Riverstone” (residency restrictions apply), saying, “Cat bonnet that my cat would never wear (rude).”

The cat bonnet, as pictured in Genevieve Beverick's Facebook post. (Genevieve Beverick/Facebook)

“I never got a picture and now I’m seriously regretting it. I had it for years, but the few times I tried to put it on Albus he wouldn’t cooperate,” Beverick told KPRC 2.

Paola Schz received the bonnet with one condition from Beverick: “I will happily give these to you under the condition that you post a picture on the page if your kitty lets you put it on her.”

Schz accepted the challenge, managing to get her kitty to wear it. Here is the result:

The cat bonnet worn by Paola Schz's cat. (Facebook/Paola Schz)

The cat bonnet -- which was originally a hand-me-down from one of Beverick’s co-workers -- eventually became a movement through the free items group. Cat after cat angrily tolerated a quick snap before the accessory made it to its next victim, erm, wearer.

Here are just some of the cats that wore the bonnet, some livid-looking, while others maintain a more resigned, I’ll-kill-you later composure.

The bonnet is still being passed around the neighborhood. Vote on your favorite cat bonnet wearer in the poll below.

Lauren Sowell’s cats tried out the bonnet.

Lauren Sowell and her cat wearing the bonnet. (Facebook/Lauren Sowell)

Lauren Sowell's cat wearing the bonnet. (Facebook/Lauren Sowell)

Lauren Sowell's cat wearing the bonnet. (Facebook/Lauren Sowell)

Before and after -- Sarah Schwartz Christensen’s cats also tried on the bonnet.

Sarah Schwartz Christensen's cats also tried out the cat bonnet. (Facebook/Sarah Schwartz Christensen)

Sarah Schwartz Christensen's cats also tried out the cat bonnet. (Facebook/Sarah Schwartz Christensen)

Sarah Schwartz Christensen's cats also tried out the cat bonnet. (Facebook/Sarah Schwartz Christensen)

“Mr. Bonnet of Sugar Land”

Sarah Vink Freeman's cat dubbed "Mr. Bonnet of Sugar Land" (Facebook/Sarah Vink Freeman)

Sarah Vink Freeman's cat dubbed "Mr. Bonnet of Sugar Land" (Facebook/Sarah Vink Freeman)

Sarah Vink Freeman's cat dubbed "Mr. Bonnet of Sugar Land" (Facebook/Sarah Vink Freeman)

So with so many kitties trying out the bonnet, should we be worried about kitty lice -- or at least fleas? As Beverick put it, “Lol! Worth it.”

The neighborhood is working on getting at least 12 cats photographed in order to do a “Bonnet Cats of Sugar Land Club” calendar for next year.

Editor’s note: KPRC 2 will definitely update this story as more cats of Sugar Land photos are posted.

Has your cat worn any hat or other outfit you’d like to share with us? Send it to us via Click2Pins.com.