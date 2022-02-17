Houstonian donates $1,000 to Good Samaritan who risked life saving woman from crash

HOUSTON – Last month, a Houston area man was severely injured after he pulled over to help a disabled vehicle and then tried to save a woman from a horrific crash.

The Good Samaritan is still at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. He has already undergone 12 surgeries.

Now, another Good Samaritan is helping him out and calling on other Houstonians to do the same.

Martha Montes and her husband Abraham, who were on FaceTime with KPRC 2 outside of Memorial Hermann Hospital, were left emotional after Hartley gave them the check to help with medical bills.

“Please give this to Abraham. I’m going to donate $1,000 to help with medical expenses,” said Houston businessman Randy Hartley. “Abraham, I consider a hero because he pulled off on the side of the road, risking his life in order to help a complete stranger out, and to me, people that do that are heroes and your husband is a hero.”

“It’s going to help us a lot,” said Martha Montes. “It is it’s going to help us with the bills, and the kids. It’s overwhelming, really overwhelming.”

“I’m real grateful for all the help coming from everywhere, from complete strangers,” Abraham added.

Last month, Abraham pulled over on the Brazos Bridge on FM 1462 when he spotted a driver in trouble.

“I was like, ‘Man, no. I got to do something because someone’s going to hit them,’” the Good Samaritan said.

Another woman stopped to help too. But then, a car came barreling towards them.

Without thinking, Abraham says he hugged the woman and took the impact shielding her from harm.

That woman walked away with a few scrapes, however, Abraham was left with a shattered pelvis and bladder and needed 12 surgeries, the most recent to transfer skin grafts on his legs.

“I appreciate it. A lot of people call me a hero, but I just tried to do what was humanly possible which is try to help,” said Abraham.

It will be a long road to recovery.

Abraham will be out of work and faces thousands in piling medical bills.

If you’re interested in helping out, visit the family’s GoFundMe page.