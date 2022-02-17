Gunmen open fire, injure 2 men during walk-by shooting in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas – Two men are hurt after gunmen opened fire on them while walking down a La Marque street Thursday, police said.

It happened in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street around 1:15 a.m., Lt. Forest Gandy said.

Police said the gunmen were on foot and shot at two men who were outside of a home. The gunmen then fled the scene, officers said.

According to investigators, it was unclear if a vehicle was waiting for the shooters to help them get away faster.

The two wounded men were transported to HCA Mainland Medical Center, Gandy said. Their medical conditions were not immediately known, but both of them were alive as of 3 a.m., police said.

La Marque police said they did not have solid descriptions of the shooters and are unsure what type of weapons were used in the shooting, but witnesses told police they believe the gunmen had either rifles or shotguns. Several evidence markers were placed in the driveway of the house where the shooting took place.

Ad

The shooting comes in the same week that the Galveston County gang task force has been conducting several operations to take wanted felons into custody in an effort to decrease gun violence in the community.

Police said on Wednesday, they were also led on a vehicle chase by a wanted felon that started in Texas City but ended on Chip Street near Ross Avenue in La Marque and after police conducted a raid on a man wanted on a drug warrant on 31st Street and 8th Avenue North in Texas City.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Lt. Forrest Gandy at (409) 938-9235 or La Marque Crime Stoppers at (409) 938-TIPS (8477). Rewards up to $5,000 are available for information leading to an arrest.