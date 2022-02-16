Uber driver accused of assaulting 73-year-old passenger who asked her to stop texting, driving, deputies say

Naponica Brooks has been charged with injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly, deputies said.

HOUSTON – An Uber driver is accused of assaulting a 73-year-old passenger who asked her to stop texting and driving while traveling on the Northwest Freeway, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

On Valentine’s Day, Brooks picked up the elderly woman and while they were traveling to the destination, the woman asked Brooks to not text and drive after she almost struck another vehicle on the freeway, deputies said.

Brooks became angry and pulled into a parking lot. She demanded the woman get out her vehicle then grabbed her purse and threw it. She then grabbed the woman by the arm and yanked her out, deputies said.

The victim tried to call 911 but Brooks allegedly grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground before driving off.

According to investigators, a witness who saw the assault called authorities and gave them the Uber driver’s license plate number. Surveillance video also captured the incident.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Brooks was also recently charged in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case with the Baytown Police Department. That incident happened in early February.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call Constable Mark Herman’s Office or local law enforcement.