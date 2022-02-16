Road rage shooting update: Man charged nearly a month after 26-year-old’s death in NE Harris County

HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged in a January road rage shooting in which a man was killed on Beltway 8 in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

Simon Adams, 35, has been charged with murder in the death of Nicholas Croom, 26, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said Adams was arrested without incident and currently booked into the Harris County Jail.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the eastbound service road of the North Sam Houston Parkway East on Thursday, Jan. 20, around 6:45 p.m.

RELATED: Man killed in road rage shooting on Beltway 8 in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Ad

A witness told deputies that two drivers -- one in a light-colored truck and another in a silver sedan -- got into some sort of argument near the Beltway and Mesa Road and started cutting each other off. Moments later, investigators said Adams, which was the driver in the truck, sped up next to the sedan and fired several shots, striking Croom.

Deputies said Croom was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams was able to flee the scene, according to investigators.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Adams has a criminal history dating as far back as 2007. The suspect has been charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interference with duties of a public servant, and failure to stop and give information.