Man killed in road rage shooting on Beltway 8 in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

ALVIN – A man is dead following a road rage shooting on Beltway 8 in northeast Harris County Thursday evening.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on the eastbound service road of the North Sam Houston Parkway East around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies said a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the eastbound service road between Mesa and Bellows Falls Lane is shut down due to the investigation.

Drivers should seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

