Man killed in road rage shooting on Beltway 8 in NE Harris County, sheriff says

ALVIN – A man is dead following a road rage shooting on Beltway 8 in northeast Harris County Thursday evening.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on the eastbound service road of the North Sam Houston Parkway East around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies said a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle.

I’m on scene. Eastbound service road between Mesa and Bellows Falls Ln is shut down for investigation. Media staging area will be retail center parking lot at 8650 N Sam Houston Pkwy E. #HouNews https://t.co/rHv9NgxXaR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 21, 2022

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the eastbound service road between Mesa and Bellows Falls Lane is shut down due to the investigation.

Drivers should seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.