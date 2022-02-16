2 adults arrested for assaulting Klein ISD administrators during meeting, spokesperson says

A meeting at a Houston-area school turned violent after two adults allegedly assaulted an administrator on Tuesday, school officials said.

According to a spokesperson with Klein ISD, the adults were at the school having a meeting with administrators. At some point during the meeting, the adults - one who is a parent of a student - “became angry and assaulted the administrators,” district officials said.

Both medical personnel and Klein ISD Police responded to the scene and the two adults were arrested.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office has accepted felony assault of a public servant charges for the alleged attackers.

The administrators involved are said to be recovering at home.

It is unclear what the meeting was about or how things got heated.

Klein ISD released the following statement:

“Klein ISD values its partnerships with families and will always work with families in the best interest of students. Violent conduct of this nature will never be tolerated in Klein ISD. The district will always pursue these matters to the fullest extent of the law in support of our staff and students.

At no time were students involved in this altercation.”