66º

LIVE

Local News

4 arrested after hourslong police chase across NE Harris County, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Chase
Suspect leads authorities on a chase across NE Harris County (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Four people have been taken into custody after a two-hour chase across northeast Harris County, according to officials.

Authorities from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the chase began after an attempted traffic stop on Aldine Bender Road at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say all four bailed out of the vehicle around 3 p.m. near Rankin Road and Highmore Drive.

One suspect was seen walking down Hawes Road at 3:31 p.m. in red pants and a black hoodie. Minutes later, he was arrested on the feeder road of Eastex Freeway and Hawes.

Another was found sometime after that in a wooded area wearing a red hoodie and white bottoms. He was also taken into custody.

The other two suspects were also arrested, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.