4 arrested after hourslong police chase across NE Harris County, HCSO says

Four people have been taken into custody after a two-hour chase across northeast Harris County, according to officials.

Authorities from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the chase began after an attempted traffic stop on Aldine Bender Road at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say all four bailed out of the vehicle around 3 p.m. near Rankin Road and Highmore Drive.

One suspect was seen walking down Hawes Road at 3:31 p.m. in red pants and a black hoodie. Minutes later, he was arrested on the feeder road of Eastex Freeway and Hawes.

Another was found sometime after that in a wooded area wearing a red hoodie and white bottoms. He was also taken into custody.

The other two suspects were also arrested, according to deputies.