Inmate from Brazos County Detention Center escapes while at hospital, deputies say

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazos County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an inmate from Brazos County Detention Center after they said he escaped from custody while at the hospital Monday.

Deputies said around 8:45 a.m., Cody Rowley, 19, was on the second floor of the hospital when he escaped through a window and onto a scaffolding attached to the building. Due to construction, authorities said scaffoldings were placed next to unsecured windows around the hospital, and the deputy was unaware of the windows being unsecured.

Immediately following the escape, deputies began a search for Rowley, and started to call in resources such as canines, drones, and helicopters to aid in the search.

Rowley was being held at the detention for misdemeanor crimes, deputies said. He is described by BCSO as being a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

At this time, deputies said they have no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Rowley’s whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO’s non-emergency dispatch number at (979) 361-3888.