Neighbors near New Caney seek answers about water color, smell

NEW CANEY, Texas – Some people living near New Caney said they want answers about their water.

“Concerns are water smelling like bleach, sediment in the water,” said homeowner Angela Shoef. “There are residents, not including myself, but there’s some other residents that are having yellow water, brown water.”

Shoef said her home has a filtration system but she noticed the bleach smell about two weeks ago, which lasted a few days.

“I would like a full report of what’s going on, why it’s happening and what’s being done to stop it,” Shoef said.

Shoef is one of several people who live near Gene Campbell and Porters Mill boulevards who spoke with KPRC 2 on Monday about water smell and color.

Another neighbor shared photos of her bathtub that she said were taken last week.

“I just really just want to know exactly what’s happening and if it’s something I need to be concerned about,” said Anthony Williams.

Williams has questions about the smell of his water, which he noticed about six weeks ago.

Ad

“It smells like rotten eggs, honestly,” Williams said. “It just smells like somebody cracked open a couple of eggs and dropped them in a sewer.”

While Williams said he has a filtration system, he said his neighbor does not and has the same issue.

On Monday, a truck pulled up and opened some hydrants nearby but it’s not known if that move was related to the neighbors’ concerns.

KPRC 2 called and then emailed questions to TNG Utility on Monday. They said they received the email but have not yet responded to the questions.