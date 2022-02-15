Birthday for teen killed in road rage shooting celebrated by performing ‘Random Acts of Kindness’

HOUSTON – Those who knew David Castro say it’s fitting he shared his birthday with Valentine’s Day.

Many of them spent the day spreading love the way he would’ve. Family, friends and classmates followed in David Castro’s footsteps, painting rocks green and giving them to people for encouragement like he used to. While not physically present, David Castro’s legacy, performing “Random Acts of Kindness” lives on.

”Middle school sucks for everybody, so during middle school David was one of my few friends and he just, he always had the right thing to say,” said Kennedy Sperandio.

The 17-year-old was killed during a road rage shooting after an Astro’s game last July, but those closest to him say the energy he gave off is immortal.

Ad

”The pain is there but it’s ok to have this little comfort on top of it, knowing that people are consciously trying to pay attention to their fellow man, doing good acts,” said Paul Castro, David’s father.

”Kindness, it costs nothing but it means everything,” Sperandio read from the rock she painted.

She and others also wrote positive messages on hearts to hang on trees.

”This is about bringing people together, it’s about giving them something to do, and it’s about paying it forward,” Paul Castro said. ”He was just always a good kid, he was always nice to everybody,” Sperandio said.

The suspect in David Castro’s killing, Gerald Wayne Williams is due in District Court Tuesday for a non-trial setting. He is out of jail on a $350,000 bond.