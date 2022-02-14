Seen him? Man flees after groping teen inside Target store in Spring, Pct. 4 officials say

Suspect seen fleeing after groping teen at Target store located in the 6635 block of N Grand Parkway W, according to constables.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in capturing an assault suspect who allegedly groped a teenage girl while she was shopping at a Target store in Spring.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the store located in the 6635 block of N Grand Parkway W in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that a man had grabbed a 15-year-old’s buttocks while the girl was shopping with her family.

The family captured cellphone video and images of the suspect as he fled the store and ran through the parking lot. Those images were given to authorities and released to the public, investigators said.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.