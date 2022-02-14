Insider Extra: KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer gets answers on how to cut credit debt with a zero-interest balance transfer card

Houston – It is fair to say many of you have credit cards, but did you know the average amount of credit card debt people carry around is nearly $6,000?

In the video above, KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer talks with Ted Rossman with Bankrate.com about one way to cut down on your credit card debt. Whether you’re having trouble getting ahead on a small debt or need to be able to chip away at a larger debt over time, Rossman explains how a zero-interest balance transfer card may be a step in the right direction.