Deadly crash involving wrong-way driver, USPS 18-wheeler closes part of Beltway 8 near Hwy 290: HCSO

HOUSTON – Part of Beltway 8 near Highway 290 is closed early Monday after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver and an 18-wheeler that was carrying mail for USPS, authorities said.

It happened around 2:20 a.m.

According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies and officials with the Harris County Toll Road Authority, a man driving a sedan was going the wrong way northbound on Beltway 8 under 290. The driver then collided with the 18-wheeler, investigators said.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where authorities said he later died from his injuries.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as the closure is expected to last for several hours.

Deputies are conducting an ongoing investigation into the crash.