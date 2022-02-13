Man struck, killed by oncoming vehicle on Beltway 8 southbound near Clay Road, Pct. 5 says

HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies with Harris County Pct. 5 Constable said he was struck by an oncoming driver in northwest Houston Sunday morning.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 2:26 a.m. on Beltway 8 near Clay Road.

Deputies with Harris County Pct. 5 said the man was involved in a prior crash with another vehicle. Both vehicles were moved to the right shoulder.

When the man got out to inspect the damage, another vehicle -- not involved with the prior crash -- struck him, deputies said.

The man died at the scene.

The driver that struck the man continued to drive off about 4-5 miles away from the crash before inspecting his vehicle at a gas station, according to deputies.

Deputies said the driver that fled did not appear to be intoxicated.

No other injuries were reported in the initial crash.

Deputies said the driver that struck the man is expected to face charges.