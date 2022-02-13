KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ruby, a pup who’s a social butterfly with a big heart

This Valentine’s Day, give some puppy love to 5-month-old Ruby!

The Labrador/Retriever mix arrived after she was dumped at a parking lot, leaving her hairless, according to the Houston Humane Society.

With thanks to her foster parent, Ruby was nursed back to health, and she’s now a social butterfly who loves pets and playtime!

In her spare time, Ruby loves to go out, especially at dog parks. She also loves toys, naps, and cuddles on the couch.

Her foster says she does very well with a family who is active.

Meet Ruby at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Ruby into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

