11-year-old gun violence victim remembered for big smile, positive impact on others

Family and friends gathered Saturday to hold a balloon release for 11-year-old Darius “DJ” Dugas.

Dugas was shot multiple times and killed outside of his family’s apartment located in the 12000 block of Tidwell Road on Feb. 3.

“I try to stay strong because he was here, he was happy and he just left a positive impact on people,” said his mother Brenetta Francis.

Francis said DJ was shot as we went out to the family’s car to get a few items from the car.

She believes the person responsible was attempting to rob him.

“My baby is no longer suffering and having to worry about the things that we do,” she added. “I’m going to miss him. He’s going to be missed but in that 11 years’ time, he just had a bigger purpose.”

Francis said she was encouraged by the turnout at the vigil. She took the time out to ask the hundreds in attendance to help end the violence.

“Hopefully it will touch the hearts of the younger generation to where no one else’s family has to endure this,” Francis said.

If you have any information on the shooting or the person responsible, you’re asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 274-9100.

