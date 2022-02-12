ONLY ON 2: Middle school student shares her story after bus stop attack

HOUSTON – The 14-year-old who was brutally attacked after she got off the bus near Highland Creek Ranch Park on Tuesday is sharing what happened.

The teen said the beat down left her extremely traumatized with bruises all over her body.

KPRC 2 is not identifying the teen or her family because the investigation is ongoing.

The girl’s family said they plan on filing charges and speaking with an attorney.

“I don’t really know how to feel,” she said. “I’m upset, to be honest.”

VIDEO: Mother, 2 daughters said to be involved in attack on middle school student at bus stop

Disturbing video obtained by KPRC 2 shows the girl, who is an eighth-grade student at Rowe Middle School in the Cy-Fair Independent School District, being attacked by a mother, her adult child and her other younger daughter.

“I have bruises on my arms and on my knees too. My whole upper back hurts and my neck,” she added.

The teen said the girl wearing all black in the video is another student at her school.

She said it all started at the bus stop near Highland Creek Ranch Park.

“She tried to trip me, but she didn’t, and I didn’t pay any attention to it,” the girl said.

As she got off the bus, the girl said she called her sister and before she knew it, she was being kicked on, dragged, and beaten in the head for several minutes.

“It made me more upset because my mom, she wasn’t there, and her mom attacked me,” she said. “And I couldn’t do anything about it.”

The girl said people were yelling to stop the fight, but no one did anything except record the attack.

Her father couldn’t believe an adult assaulted his daughter.

“There isn’t anything to say to her. What can you say to a person like that?” he said.

The girl said she doesn’t understand why the attack happened.

“All three of them just went [in] on me. I didn’t even know her name until the day after,” she added.

The girl also said her phone was taken during the fight.

Her family plans to meet with Cy-Fair school leaders on Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are re-interviewing everyone and will present the case to the District Attorney’s office to see what charges will be accepted.