Hertz rental car company ordered by federal judge to disclose number of customers accused of driving stolen vehicles

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

KPRC 2 Investigates has been tracking developments connected to Hertz. The rental car company is battling hundreds of customers who say they were falsely accused of auto theft after renting cars.

Some have been locked up or stopped by police at gunpoint.

FIND MORE INFO: Hertz customers report being accused of driving stolen rental cars

KPRC 2 Investigates has featured several of these customers, and in some instances because of our reporting, the Harris County district attorney dismissed their cases.

Now, a federal judge has ruled the company must disclose how many renters it accuses every year, nationwide.

Two hundred twenty people are suing Hertz - with arguments being made that details about Hertz’s internal anti-theft program should be public.