‘Victorian murder doll’ named Vicki M. goes viral after terrorizing Keller, Texas

KELLER, Texas – Thursday morning was the same as it always was in Keller, Texas, except for one thing: Vicki M.

Vicki M. showed up the night before and began to terrorize the town of 46,000.

We’ll let City of Keller Government tell this one:

“So noooooormally we’d bring lost and found items inside the building, but uh….yea. If you’re missing your Creepy Victorian Murder Doll — we’ll go with Vicki M. for short— she’s up here visiting Keller Town Hall, just chillin’ on the front bench presumably cursing every visitor who walks past. Vicki M. arrived at about 9 p.m. last night, delivered by a gang of spritely teenage girls. So noooooormally we’d think nothing of it, but we’ve seen ‘The Craft.’ And ‘Annabelle.’ And ‘Child’s Play.’ So….yea. We’ll be calling for some backup from Keller Public Safety on this one.”

Creepy Victorian Murder Doll -- "Vicki M." -- as seen in Keller, Texas. (City of Keller Government/Facebook)

Or should we say “enchant” instead of “terrorize”? People are now posing with Keller’s newest star -- “Creepy Victorian murder doll” -- posting selfies with her in the now-viral post’s comments. Check them out here. The post has been shared more than 17,000 times.

We love scary doll stories, by the way. Check out some of our previous scary stories about dolls here.

