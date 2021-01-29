Amber Alert from Texas DPS features Chucky, Glen Ray characters from ‘Child’s Play’ horror series

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued this message on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Friday that featured two movie characters: Glen Ray and Chucky from the “Child’s Play” horror film series.

Here is the image from the Amber Alert message.

Glen Ray is described as having a “blue shirt and black collar” and Chucky has “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

The number on the Amber Alert flyer also does not work.

KPRC 2 learned from DPS that the Amber Alert was a test that accidentally went out.

“Thank you for contacting us. This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out,” Ruben Medina of DPS wrote to KPRC 2. “We appreciate you reaching out to us to verify this. We do apologize for this inconvenience (to) you.”

The AMBER Alert System began in Dallas-Fort Worth when broadcasters teamed with local police to develop an early warning system to help find abducted children. AMBER stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The acronym was created to remember Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped at 9 years old while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, and then murdered.