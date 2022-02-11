70º

2 people shot in Pasadena being ‘uncooperative’ with authorities, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

PASADENA – Authorities are searching for answers after two people were reportedly shot in Pasadena on Friday afternoon.

According to Pasadena police, the shooting was reported on Highway 225 and Pasadena Boulevard around 12:54 p.m.

Those two injured victims then drove themselves to an apartment complex located in the 3500 block of Red Bluff Road, officials say.

Police and paramedics who arrived at the scene took the two victims to a nearby hospital.

One was said to have been shot in the arm while the other was shot in the leg. They are both expected to survive.

Officers with the Pasadena PD said when they attempted to question the two victims, the duo didn’t want to talk and were being “uncooperative” with authorities.

It is unclear how the shooting began.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

