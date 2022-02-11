1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at parking lot outside Stafford apartment complex, police say

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after police said they were both shot at an apartment complex parking lot in Stafford Thursday evening.

Police said they received reports of a shooting on Sugar Ridge Boulevard near Fountaingate Drive at around 7 p.m.

Two men and two women were at the parking lot at the time of the shooting, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found both men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the scene, police said, while the other was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The two women were unharmed.

Police said all “parties involved” were accounted for. It was unclear if an arrest was made.

An investigation remains ongoing to find the motive of the shooting.