HPD: Driver plows through scene of police investigation after motorcyclist struck, killed

Houston police investigating after a Jeep Renegade hit a patrol car and sped off Wednesday evening.

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a driver after they say plowed through the scene of a police investigation where a motorcyclist was struck and killed.

It happened in the 2200 block of Highway 6 near Piping Rock Lane in west Houston at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said officers responded to a fatal crash where they said a motorcyclist was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The motorcyclist died at the hospital.

The driver that struck the motorcyclist remained on the scene and did not show signs of intoxication. Police said he told officers he did not see the motorcycle prior to the crash.

During the investigation, police said a red Jeep Renegade ignored officers’ commands and sped up northbound on Highway 6, apparently hitting a patrol vehicle.

Officers tried to catch the Jeep, but it sped off.

No officers were injured in the crash.

The red Jeep had damage to the front end of the vehicle when it sped off, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.