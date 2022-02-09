57º

Local News

‘He was my only son’: Father of innocent driver killed during police chase speaks out

Sofia Ojeda, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Police chase, Man Killed
An innocent driver hit and killed during police chase

HOUSTON – Carl Wiley Senior said his family is devastated after his son was hit and killed by a suspect who was fleeing from police in west Houston.

Wiley Senior said his son, Carl Wiley Junior, was a good man and a father who did not deserve what happened to him.

“He was a real loved young man. He was a positive thinker, he loved his daughter, he loved his family, and I love him. I’m going to miss him. He’s my only son,” said Wiley Senior.

The father spoke to KPRC 2 during a memorial that was held for his son in the 2700 block of Wilcrest.

The father said his son had just turned 35 last week.

“I lost my uncle on Thursday. I lost my sister-in-law on Saturday. I lost my son on Monday. I don’t know what else to do, I’m lost,” said Wiley Senior.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Cameron Rogers is the suspect who crashed into Wiley Junior while running from the police.

RELATED: Innocent driver dies after being hit by suspects’ vehicle during police chase in west Houston, HPD says

Rogers is now facing one count of felony murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

“You’re a public safety risk because of your prior offense and flight concerns because of the nature of this offense,” said a judge during Rogers’ first court appearance.

According to Fort Bend County court records, Rogers was out on probation for an aggravated robbery charge in January when prosecutors say he crashed a vehicle and killed a victim.

Rogers bond is now set at $250,000.

Prosecutors said if Rogers posts bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitor, follow a curfew and remain in Harris County.

Wiley Senior said they plan to hold a balloon release and vigil on the 2700 block of Wilcrest Drive all day on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in honor of his son.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, proud immigrant, happy wife, beaming mom. Addicted to coffee. Love to laugh.

email

facebook

twitter