‘He was my only son’: Father of innocent driver killed during police chase speaks out

HOUSTON – Carl Wiley Senior said his family is devastated after his son was hit and killed by a suspect who was fleeing from police in west Houston.
Wiley Senior said his son, Carl Wiley Junior, was a good man and a father who did not deserve what happened to him.
“He was a real loved young man. He was a positive thinker, he loved his daughter, he loved his family, and I love him. I’m going to miss him. He’s my only son,” said Wiley Senior.
The father spoke to KPRC 2 during a memorial that was held for his son in the 2700 block of Wilcrest.
The father said his son had just turned 35 last week.
“I lost my uncle on Thursday. I lost my sister-in-law on Saturday. I lost my son on Monday. I don’t know what else to do, I’m lost,” said Wiley Senior.
Prosecutors said 20-year-old Cameron Rogers is the suspect who crashed into Wiley Junior while running from the police.
RELATED: Innocent driver dies after being hit by suspects’ vehicle during police chase in west Houston, HPD says
Rogers is now facing one count of felony murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
“You’re a public safety risk because of your prior offense and flight concerns because of the nature of this offense,” said a judge during Rogers’ first court appearance.
According to Fort Bend County court records, Rogers was out on probation for an aggravated robbery charge in January when prosecutors say he crashed a vehicle and killed a victim.
Rogers bond is now set at $250,000.
Prosecutors said if Rogers posts bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitor, follow a curfew and remain in Harris County.
Wiley Senior said they plan to hold a balloon release and vigil on the 2700 block of Wilcrest Drive all day on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in honor of his son.