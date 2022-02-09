‘He was my only son’: Father of innocent driver killed during police chase speaks out

An innocent driver hit and killed during police chase

HOUSTON – Carl Wiley Senior said his family is devastated after his son was hit and killed by a suspect who was fleeing from police in west Houston.

Wiley Senior said his son, Carl Wiley Junior, was a good man and a father who did not deserve what happened to him.

“He was a real loved young man. He was a positive thinker, he loved his daughter, he loved his family, and I love him. I’m going to miss him. He’s my only son,” said Wiley Senior.

The father spoke to KPRC 2 during a memorial that was held for his son in the 2700 block of Wilcrest.

The father said his son had just turned 35 last week.

“I lost my uncle on Thursday. I lost my sister-in-law on Saturday. I lost my son on Monday. I don’t know what else to do, I’m lost,” said Wiley Senior.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Cameron Rogers is the suspect who crashed into Wiley Junior while running from the police.

RELATED: Innocent driver dies after being hit by suspects’ vehicle during police chase in west Houston, HPD says

Ad

Rogers is now facing one count of felony murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

“You’re a public safety risk because of your prior offense and flight concerns because of the nature of this offense,” said a judge during Rogers’ first court appearance.

According to Fort Bend County court records, Rogers was out on probation for an aggravated robbery charge in January when prosecutors say he crashed a vehicle and killed a victim.

Rogers bond is now set at $250,000.

Prosecutors said if Rogers posts bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitor, follow a curfew and remain in Harris County.

Wiley Senior said they plan to hold a balloon release and vigil on the 2700 block of Wilcrest Drive all day on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in honor of his son.