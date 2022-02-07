Innocent driver dies after being hit by suspects’ vehicle during police chase in west Houston, HPD says

An innocent driver has died after police said the driver was struck by a vehicle carrying suspects that officers were pursuing but lost sight of in west Houston Monday.

HOUSTON – An innocent driver has died after police said the driver was struck by a vehicle carrying suspects that officers were pursuing but lost sight of in west Houston Monday.

It happened in the 2800 block of Wilcrest Drive around 12:15 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, units were in pursuit of a vehicle after one of four suspects at a gas station was showing signs of “suspicious behavior.” Officers said that suspect was outside of a vehicle and had an open container. Police said when they turned on their lights and approached the vehicle, a brief chase ensued.

The suspects were being followed northbound on Wilcrest but police said they eventually lost sight of the vehicle. Units came up to the intersection and discovered the suspects sitting on a curb. Police said they discovered that the suspects’ vehicle collided with an innocent driver, investigators said.

The innocent driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.

Ad

Officers said the four suspects that were in the fleeing vehicle were transported by ambulance with unknown injuries.

According to HPD, the fleeing suspects are expected to face charges.