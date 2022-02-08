HPD: Man in critical condition after being shot at SE Houston apartment complex labeled ‘hot spot’

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex authorities are now calling a “hot spot.”

The shooting occurred at the Redford Apartments located at 1221 Redford Street around 2:16 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, a man was shot in the face and transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance videos to gather more details about how the shooting occurred.

According to Crowson, the shooting may be related to previous activity at the complex.

On Monday, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed at the complex.

According to investigators, a suspect forced his way inside the victim’s apartment and shot him multiple times after a physical altercation.

On Jan. 28, another man was found dead inside of an apartment. Investigators said he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and appeared to be in the early stages of decomposition.