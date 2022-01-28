57º

HPD: Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound inside SE Houston apartment

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Michael Lopardi

Man's body found inside Clear Lake area apartment

HOUSTON – Investigators spent hours at an apartment complex Friday afternoon after Houston Police said a man was found dead inside one of the units.

Police said officers responded in the 1200 block of Redford near Gulf Freeway at around 3:30 p.m.

“The body inside of the apartment is in the later stages of decomposition but as of right now we do have evidence that indicates that this is a potential gunshot wound,” said Sgt. Blake Roberts.

Roberts couldn’t say how long the body had been inside the apartment. He said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

“There was damage to the threshold of the door around the lock area so that’s indicative that there was potential forced entry into the apartment at some point,” Roberts said.

Investigators spent part of the evening taking photos and collecting evidence.

“Right now, we believe the male was inside the apartment,” said Lt. Larry Crowson. “For some reason, the maintenance crew went in the apartment, actually found the male in there and then they called the fire department, police department.”

At last check, police said they had not established any suspects. Investigators are hoping to learn more from an autopsy.

