Last month, Harris County deputy constables cited 1,363 drivers related to fake paper license plate tags

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – In January, deputy constables cited 1,363 drivers related to fraudulent paper license plate tags.

Responding to a rise in the use of fraudulent paper license plate tags, the Harris County Toll Road Authority held an enforcement campaign across the Houston area from Jan. 15 to Jan. 31.

Through the collaborative effort – various precincts are responsible for traffic enforcement along their segment of HCTRA roads – deputies made 19 arrests, cleared 81 open misdemeanor and felony warrants and had 115 vehicles with fake tags or title issues towed.

HCTRA said drivers who use temporary tags are often tied to other crimes.

The illegal sale of of paper tags is a massive enterprise in the state. KPRC 2′s Investigative team reported in December that millions of fake paper tags are being sold by individuals who obtain Texas car dealer licenses, either by lawful or unlawful means.

The practice has made it harder for law enforcement agencies to identify suspects using a vehicle with a fake paper tag.

