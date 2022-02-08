Former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announces run for Houston mayor in 2023

HOUSTON – Former interim Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announced his candidacy for Houston mayor Monday afternoon.

“Our next mayor will lead Houston at a defining moment in its history. The pandemic changed our world overnight, and we as a city have to deal with that change. We can’t go back. I am offering my leadership and experience to propel Houston forward,” Hollins said.

Hollins, 35, rose to local and national prominence during the 2020 election cycle with his efforts to expand voting access by creating drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting centers. The changes earned Hollins praise but also led to court battles pitting him against Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Hollins touting the record voter turnout in Harris County during a global pandemic as evidence of his leadership skills.

“We were able to prove, at the county clerk’s office, what’s possible with local government when you combine new ideas with a sense of purpose,” he said.

Hollins is an attorney in private practice and also serves on the METRO board. He also worked in the private sector as a consultant.

“I’ve been a problem solver my entire career,” he told KPRC 2.

Hollins, a married father of two, says he hopes voters will support his vision for the future of the city.

“When I envision our future, I see the safest major city in America with the strongest local economy. I see the city in which my children are valued for who they are and what they can contribute, not by the color of their skin, whom they worship, or whom they love. I see the best city in America to live, work, and raise a family. And I see a city that never goes backward. That’s the Houston I know, always forward.”

State senator John Whitmire announced his plans to run for mayor in November 2021. So far, he is the only other Democrat on the slate. No Republican candidates have come forward at this time.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will not seek reelection due to term limits.

The election for mayor is November 7, 2023.