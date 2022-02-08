1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at gathering in parking lot of N. Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating to determine what happened at a gathering in north Harris County where one person was fatally shot and two others were injured.

It happened in the 800 block of Dunson Glen Drive and the investigation extends to Ella Boulevard.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information at this time is that there were a lot of people gathered in a parking lot of an apartment complex, possibly for a party, when there was some type of a fight.

Gonzalez said nearly 40 shots were fired between people at the gathering. Deputies said some of those shots came from an AR-15.

According to Gonzalez, people began to scatter when the shooting began. Investigators said deputies were able to stop a vehicle and found that the driver and passenger had been shot. They then located another person who had been hit. Initial reports said one victim was in critical condition, one victim was in fair condition, and the third person’s condition was unknown. Gonzalez later announced that one of the victims died from the injuries they sustained in the shooting.

Investigators said multiple vehicles were also damaged in the incident. Deputies are canvassing the area to determine if there is any surveillance video that captured what took place.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 274-9100.