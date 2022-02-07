Woman arrested, charged in shooting where mother found dead next to daughter who was ‘fake sleeping,’ documents say

HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged and arrested after a mother was found dead Saturday on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds next to her daughter who was “fake sleeping,” Houston police said.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Jarmese Street near Calhoun Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Brittany Brown, 33, has been charged with murder. She is being held in the Harris County jail on a $200,000 bond, court documents said.

According to court documents, Brown fatally shot a woman who has been identified as Erika Hall. Detectives said Hall was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and her daughter, who is believed to be between 12 and 14 years old, was “fake sleeping” next to her and found by police some time later.

Brown is expected to appear in court for the time Tuesday.