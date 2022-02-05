29º

Mother found dead next to daughter who was ‘fake sleeping’ during reported shooting, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston

HOUSTON – A mother was found dead on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds next to her daughter who was “fake sleeping,” Houston police said.

Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Jarmese Street near Calhoun Road at around 4 a.m Saturday morning.

HPD initially said two women were found dead at the scene, but was discovered the daughter was found alive.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

