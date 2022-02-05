Mother found dead next to daughter who was ‘fake sleeping’ during reported shooting, police say

HOUSTON – A mother was found dead on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds next to her daughter who was “fake sleeping,” Houston police said.

Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Jarmese Street near Calhoun Road at around 4 a.m Saturday morning.

HPD initially said two women were found dead at the scene, but was discovered the daughter was found alive.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

A mother found dead on a couch, her daughter next to her fake sleeping in a unit at 4801 Jarmese Street, according to HPD @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/3dz0VTDUfZ — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) February 5, 2022

This is a developing story, please check back for details.