Mother found dead next to daughter who was ‘fake sleeping’ during reported shooting, police say

HOUSTON – A mother was found dead on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds next to her daughter who was “fake sleeping,” Houston police said.
Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Jarmese Street near Calhoun Road at around 4 a.m Saturday morning.
HPD initially said two women were found dead at the scene, but was discovered the daughter was found alive.
Details of the shooting were not immediately available.
A mother found dead on a couch, her daughter next to her fake sleeping in a unit at 4801 Jarmese Street, according to HPD @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/3dz0VTDUfZ— Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) February 5, 2022
